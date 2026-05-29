Gold edged higher ‌on Friday as investors assessed reports of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal amid growing concerns around inflation ​and U.S. interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,505.57 per ounce by 0422 GMT, but ​was down ​about 0.1% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures inched 0.1% higher to $4,535.90.

Bullion fell to a two-month low on Thursday before closing higher ⁠on reports of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension.

"Yesterday, we saw gold went down to $4,360 and was likely to go down further until the (ceasefire) announcement came, due to which we suddenly saw the reversal of prices. This is where the market ​continues to be ‌this morning," ⁠said GoldSilver Central Managing ⁠Director Brian Lan.

"Markets are now waiting for the deal to be signed even if it's ​only just pending Trump's signature."

The United States and ‌Iran reached an agreement on Thursday to extend their ⁠ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, sources told Reuters, though U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to approve it and Iranian state media said it had not been finalised.

U.S. inflation increased at its fastest pace in three years in April, driven by higher energy prices due to the Iran war and cementing economists' views that the Federal Reserve would hold interest rates unchanged well into next year.

Federal Reserve Bank of New ‌York President John Williams said central bank monetary policy is ⁠in the right place given the outlook, adding he ​expects inflation to be high in the near term with the pressures easing later in the year.

Spot silver was steady at $75.61 per ounce and palladium gained 0.5% to $1,375.63, ​with both ‌metals headed for a weekly gain. Platinum lost 0.4% to $1,914.95 and ⁠was on course for a ​weekly loss.

(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)