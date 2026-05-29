MUSCAT - A concept study into the development of a commercial-scale methanation plant — designed to support the production of synthetic methane, a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuel-based natural gas — is nearing completion, according to Oman LNG, which is spearheading the initiative.

The methanation study forms a key part of Oman LNG’s strategy to decarbonise operations at its Qalhat LNG complex, in line with the nationally mandated target for the country’s oil and gas sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7 per cent by 2030.

To this end, Oman LNG announced last June a partnership with Kanadevia Corporation, a Japanese engineering technology firm, to study the feasibility of producing synthetic methane — also known as e-methane — through the methanation process. At the same time, Kanadevia was commissioned to undertake a pre-Front End Engineering Design (Pre-FEED) study for a pilot plant designed to produce around 1,200 normal cubic metres of e-methane per hour, alongside a concept study for a future commercial-scale facility with a targeted output of 18,000 Nm³/h.

“This pilot directly supports Oman Vision 2040 by promoting clean technology adoption, industrial innovation, and sustainable energy diversification. It also plays a foundational role in enabling Oman’s Net-Zero 2050 ambition, positioning synthetic methane as a future-proof energy vector that bridges traditional gas operations with low-carbon transition pathways,” Oman LNG stated in its latest Sustainability Report 2025.

“The initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, the National Green Hydrogen Strategy, and the Sultanate of Oman’s net-zero ambitions, while leveraging existing LNG infrastructure to potentially transport green hydrogen in the form of synthetic methane. The pilot plant is expected to integrate seawater desalination, hydrogen production through electrolysis, and methanation technology within a single low-carbon energy ecosystem,” the company further noted.

According to Oman LNG, the Pre-FEED study is focused on a methanation pilot plant designed to de-risk isothermal methanation technology for future commercial deployment. The project integrates an electrolyser, a CO₂ source, and LNG infrastructure to demonstrate a scalable Power-to-Methane pathway. It utilises high-purity CO₂ (around 99 per cent) recovered from the Acid Gas Removal Unit, combining it with green hydrogen produced via electrolysis powered by renewable electricity. Through the Sabatier process, the captured CO₂ and hydrogen are converted into synthetic methane, offering a practical route for producing e-methane within an existing LNG facility framework.

“Economic parameters, including the levelised cost of hydrogen (LCOH) and levelised cost of methane (LCOM), are being analysed alongside infrastructure requirements, techno-commercial considerations, and regulatory factors to inform the business case. Completion of the concept study is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026,” the company added.

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