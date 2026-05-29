MUSCAT - Major earthworks linked to the development of the Mazoon Copper Project in the Wilayat of Yanqul, Al Dhahirah Governorate, have been completed, paving the way for the accelerated implementation of the landmark mining venture.

Mazoon Mining LLC, a subsidiary of Minerals Development Oman (MDO) in which MDO holds a 96 per cent stake, is overseeing the development of the integrated copper-gold project, currently the largest of its kind in Oman.

Earlier, leading contractor Strabag announced the completion of major earthworks associated with the ore stockpile and plant structures at the project site.

“Our scope of work included cut-and-fill activities, internal road construction, ground improvement works and slope cutting to prepare the area for future plant and infrastructure development”, a company executive noted in a post.

Previously known as the Yanqul Copper-Gold Project, the Mazoon development is being implemented across a 20 sq km concession area identified as Block 12A2 in Al Dhahirah Governorate. The integrated mining scheme encompasses six open-pit mines feeding a centralised mineral processing and concentration complex designed to handle around 2.5 million tonnes of ore annually.

At full capacity, the project is expected to produce approximately 115,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year at a copper grade of around 21.5 per cent, based on total estimated reserves of roughly 23.4 million tonnes. The development represents one of Oman’s most ambitious modern mining ventures aimed at reviving the Sultanate of Oman’s historic copper industry.

The scope of infrastructure planned under the project is extensive and includes central crushing units, a main processing plant, electrical transmission infrastructure and transformers, water supply and distribution networks, tailings storage facilities, as well as administrative and residential complexes to support operations and workforce accommodation. The project’s integrated multi-mine design is intended to support long-term scalable production while establishing a modern mining ecosystem capable of enabling downstream mineral processing and future expansion opportunities.

Australian engineering company Lycopodium continues to play a major role as the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Management (EPCM) contractor for the processing plant, infrastructure and utilities. Meanwhile, Finnish mining technology supplier Metso has secured a contract to supply key concentrator equipment, including crushers, SAG and ball mills, flotation systems and thickening technology.

Earlier this year, Mazoon Mining announced that the project had achieved financial close for a major syndicated loan package worth $270 million, representing around 60 per cent of the project’s total cost. The financing package included conventional and Islamic tranches involving several Omani financial institutions.

The Mazoon Copper Project is anticipated to commence operations in early 2027.

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