Doha, May 26 (QNA) - The Ministry of Transport (MOT) launched and automated 14 more services related to maritime transportation affairs. Now electronic and accessible via the MOT's official website, the 14 fresh e-services cover the transactions related to big vessels, 10 in total, and seafarers' affairs, 4.

The 10 big vessel e-services cover ship sanitation, permanent registration, provisional registration, annual fees, renewal of provisional registration, extension certificate, exemption certificate, certificate of seaworthiness, issuing NOL for the announcement of a navigational warning, and penalties record and payment.

The 4 seafarers' affairs e-services cover the issuance, renewal, amendment to, and the issuance of a replacement of the endorsement attesting the recognition of GMDSS operator certificate. GMDSS, or the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, is an international maritime safety system mandated by the IMO under the SOLAS convention.

Beneficiaries can now apply for those e-services anytime, anyplace, thereby saving time and effort.

"The automation by the MOT of this new package of maritime transportation services enhances the Ministry's efforts for wider digital transformation of all its services, aiming for better efficiency, simpler transactions, streamlined procedures, and better user experience in step with its strategy that aims at modernizing the transportation industry in a fashion that supports the technological advancements and innovation, and excels in providing integrated government services and making them simpler, more available, and more accessible anytime, anyplace," said MOT's Information Systems Department Acting Director, Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al Kuwari.

He added that the MOT will continue automating more services to enhance the user experience, and improve the quality of life of all beneficiaries as part of the overall national efforts that aim at further improving the quality of government services provided to individuals and businesses, boosting efficiency in government administration through automation of functions and state-of-the-art applications, and developing a more open government with enhanced participation from all parties.

The official website of the MOT provides multiple e-services related to land and maritime transportation affairs, which users can access and apply for, anytime, anyplace, saving them time and effort. (QNA)

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