MUSCAT: Minerals Development Oman (MDO) — the Sultanate of Oman’s state-backed mining flagship — has invited suitably qualified companies to bid for a contract covering the construction of a new bulk minerals seaport on Oman’s southeastern coast.

The Al Shuwaymiyah Port, overlooking the Arabian Sea in Dhofar Governorate’s Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands, is envisioned as a greenfield deepwater facility designed primarily to handle exports of gypsum, limestone and dolomite from vast mineral deposits located in its hinterland. When operational — tentatively targeted for the first half of 2029 — the new seaport is expected to position Oman as a world-scale supplier of industrial minerals to global markets.

Interested local and international marine contractors have until September 6, 2026, to submit proposals for the ‘Design & Build’ package floated by MDO for the development of the bulk minerals seaport at Al Shuwaymiyah.

Announcing the tender, Mattar bin Salim al Badi, CEO of MDO, stated in a post: “Al Shuwaymiyah Port is set to become a landmark infrastructure addition to Oman’s southern coast — a new maritime gateway to the Sultanate of Oman. Minerals Development Oman SAOC (MDO) is proud to be driving this project forwards”.

Last November, MDO announced a partnership with Indian ports operator JSW Infrastructure, through its subsidiary JSW Overseas FZE, to invest in the development and operation of the dedicated minerals export terminal.

Under a Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement signed at the time, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named South Minerals Port Company SAOC — also referred to as Al Shuwaymiyah Port Company SAOC — was established, with equity stakes of 51 per cent for JSW and 49 per cent for MDO. Total project capital expenditure was estimated at $409 million for the development of a minerals port with a handling capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum.

MDO — part of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) — says the seaport project will help unlock and commercialise the vast mineral potential of three concessions covering a total area of 1,500 sq km in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands. These concessions are believed to contain an estimated 520 million tonnes of gypsum, 1.3 billion tonnes of dolomite and 2.5 billion tonnes of limestone — key industrial minerals used primarily in the construction, manufacturing, agriculture, environmental management and heavy industrial sectors.

Significantly, the new minerals seaport will create a dedicated export gateway for Oman’s industrial minerals sector, reducing reliance on northern ports while strengthening Dhofar’s role as a mining and logistics hub.

Anchoring what is anticipated to be one of Oman’s largest mining ventures, the new port is also expected to catalyse investments in downstream industries, logistics services and job creation.

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