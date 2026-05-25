Egypt - Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, witnessed the signing of a contract between the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority (MRMIA) and Xcalibur to implement a nationwide airborne geophysical survey of mineral resources. The project will be carried out in cooperation with the Nuclear Materials Authority and Drone Tech.

The contract was signed at Marsa Alam Airport, where the specialized aircraft equipped with advanced technologies was showcased ahead of survey operations. The agreement was initialled by Yasser Ramadan, Chairperson of the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, and Juan Francisco Muñoz Martínez, Vice President for Corporate Resources at Xcalibur, in the presence of Victor González, Vice President for Business Development at Xcalibur, members of the House of Representatives’ Industry Committee Bureau led by Ahmed Bahaa Shalaby, MPs representing the Red Sea Governorate, and senior officials from the Petroleum Ministry.

The airborne survey marks a strategic milestone, representing Egypt’s first comprehensive mining survey in 42 years. Minister Badawi emphasized that the project will generate a modern, highly accurate database of Egypt’s mineral resources, reducing exploration risks and costs while enhancing investor confidence. He noted that the availability of precise data will attract both national and international companies to inject new investments into the mining sector.

Badawi also highlighted that the transformation of the Egyptian Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority into an independent economic entity—supported by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives and recent legislative reforms—was pivotal in enabling the implementation of this national project.

For his part, MRMIA Chairperson Yasser Ramadan explained that the survey will cover six key regions: the northern and southern Eastern Desert, Sinai, the northern and southern Western Desert, as well as the Bahariya Oasis and Abu Tartour in the New Valley Governorate. He added that operations will rely on Xcalibur’s advanced aircraft and technologies, complemented by the expertise of national institutions such as the Nuclear Materials Authority. The authority’s own aircraft will also participate in cooperation with Drone Tech, maximizing the use of national assets and capabilities.

Xcalibur brings extensive global experience, having conducted more than 1,400 airborne survey projects for governments and mining authorities across six continents. The company specializes in collecting, integrating, and analyzing geophysical data to support exploration and produce highly accurate analytical maps.

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