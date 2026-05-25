Egypt recorded a 15.6% increase in inbound tourist arrivals during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy.

The announcement followed Fathy’s visit to New York, where he met with leading US travel and tourism media outlets and held talks with the President of the US Tour Operators Association to review Egypt’s tourism performance amid regional developments.

His trip also included discussions with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on enhancing cooperation to recover Egyptian antiquities illegally exported from the country.

Fathy acknowledged challenges facing the sector, including rising fuel prices and airline decisions to reduce flight frequencies. In response, the ministry has updated its aviation incentive program and introduced new measures to sustain flight operations and protect growth momentum.

He emphasized the importance of transparent communication with global tourism partners, highlighting promotional campaigns such as Egypt Vibes, which showcased authentic visitor experiences across diverse nationalities.

The minister underscored Egypt’s resilience in overcoming crises, reiterating the government’s target of attracting 30 million tourists annually by 2030. He noted that investment priorities include expanding hotel capacity and regulating the “vacation apartments” model under strict quality and safety standards.

Fathy also pointed to Egypt’s infrastructure upgrades and diverse tourism offerings, which enable visitors to combine cultural, leisure, and adventure experiences within a single trip. He shared feedback from American families traveling between Luxor and Cairo, who praised Egypt’s tourism diversity, cuisine, and sense of safety.

By strengthening ties with US tour operators and reinforcing Egypt’s global image, Fathy said the ministry is committed to sustaining growth and positioning Egypt as a leading international destination.