South Africa and Mauritius have signed a new tourism Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in key tourism growth areas, including travel facilitation, skills development, and air connectivity.

The agreement was signed during Africa’s Travel Indaba at the Durban ICC on Wednesday, 13 May.

Speaking at the signing, South Africa’s Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille described the agreement as an important step in deepening regional tourism collaboration.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding is a significant step forward. It formalises our cooperation in a sector that is central to both our economies and to the livelihoods of our people,” said De Lille.

Focus on tourism growth

The agreement creates a framework for cooperation in areas including sustainable tourism development, training, information sharing and tourism investment.

It also includes opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as medical tourism, adventure tourism, cultural tourism, MICE, and cruise tourism.

“Tourism is one of the most powerful drivers of inclusive growth, job creation and regional development — and this partnership strengthens our shared commitment to unlocking that potential,” De Lille said.

She added that the agreement aligns with broader efforts to strengthen regional tourism integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Boosting regional connectivity

According to De Lille, the partnership is expected to support increased tourist flows between the two countries while creating opportunities for businesses and tourism-related SMMEs.

“For South Africa, this partnership supports our broader economic growth agenda. It will help us increase tourist flows between our countries, strengthen air connectivity, and create new opportunities for our businesses, our SMMEs and our workers,” she said.

The Minister also confirmed that implementation teams from both countries are expected to begin work in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to establishing the Implementation Team in the coming weeks and ensuring that this MoU delivers real, tangible outcomes for both our nations,” said De Lille.

Regional tourism cooperation expands

The agreement forms part of broader efforts by African tourism stakeholders to improve regional collaboration and position Southern Africa as a more integrated tourism destination.

“It also aligns with our vision of a more integrated SADC tourism region — one that competes globally by working together,” De Lille said.

© 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).