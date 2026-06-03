Nasdaq-listed WTW has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate an investment business in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The global advisory, broking and solutions firm said the licence allows it to operate as WTW Investments (DIFC) Limited, enabling it to provide regulated investment advisory services and arrange access to fund solutions from the financial hub.

The licence enables WTW to target a broader set of clients, including wealth managers, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as segments such as end-of-service benefits and auto-enrolment, which are seeing rising demand as the region’s financial ecosystem matures.

WTW said the development builds on its existing presence in the Middle East, where it has been advising sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans, and supporting employers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar with pension and savings solutions.

The firm has identified the region as a strategic growth priority and plans to deepen investments in local capabilities, infrastructure and client relationships following the regulatory approval.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com