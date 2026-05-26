DUBAI - Elevate World, the UAE-based global travel and tourism company, will organise a virtual tourism summit from 2nd to 4th June, 2026, with the participation of more than 250 senior industry leaders, partners, hotels, travel agents and tour operators from around the world.

According to a press statement issued today, all hotel and destination partners will be hosted from Elevate World’s headquarters in Dubai, which will serve as the event’s main hub, while international buyers will participate virtually from across the globe.

The summit, open exclusively to registered participants, aims to explore the future prospects of the tourism sector in the UAE and the Middle East, while discussing preparedness to capitalise on the strong tourism recovery expected during the final quarter of this year.

The summit seeks to shape a new roadmap towards recovery, reinforce global confidence in the sector’s ability to recover swiftly and regain momentum, and reaffirm readiness to welcome the world and capture a greater share of global tourism flows.

Samir Hamadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate World, said the company decided to launch the event to provide hotels and tour operators with a unique opportunity to connect, plan, discuss promising opportunities and exchange ideas for a better future for the sector.