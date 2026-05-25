Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has launched a new frequent flyer partnership with Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus programme, enabling members of both loyalty programmes to redeem rewards when travelling across either airline’s network.

Etihad Guest members can now redeem their miles for award travel across Bangkok Airways’ network, including popular leisure destinations across Thailand and Southeast Asia such as Samui, Luang Prabang and Siem Reap.

Likewise, Bangkok Airways’ FlyerBonus members can redeem their points to explore Etihad’s expanding global network, including new destinations like Palma de Mallorca, Krakow and Salalah via its award-winning hub in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Guest Miles earned can be redeemed across a wide range of rewards, including flights, cabin upgrades, hotels, holidays and shopping through the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, offering members with flexibility and choice at every stage of their journey.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “Partnering with Bangkok Airways further enhances the value of the Etihad Guest programme creating more opportunities for members to redeem their miles on every journey, wherever they choose to fly. Thailand is one of our most valued and in-demand markets, this partnership gives our members seamless access to some of the region’s most desirable destinations while redeeming Etihad Guest Miles along the way. We are equally excited to welcome FlyerBonus members onboard Etihad and introduce them to our signature Emirati hospitality, taking them beyond borders across the global Etihad network.”

Amornrat Kongsawat, Vice President – Sales and Marketing of Bangkok Airways PCL, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Etihad Airways to further enhance the value and benefits of our FlyerBonus programme. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering members more meaningful travel experiences and broader redemption opportunities across a truly global network. Through Etihad Airways’ extensive international connectivity, FlyerBonus members can now enjoy seamless access to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and beyond, while continuing to experience the distinctive boutique service of Bangkok Airways.”

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