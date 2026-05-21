Doha, Qatar: Flight operations at Hamad International Airport continue to expand as it announced on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, a new update ahead of the summer season.

"Flight operations are expanding at the airport, with more than 30 airline partners operating services to and from Doha," HIA said in its update.

The list of airlines currently operating flights to and from Doha as of May 20, 2026 includes the following:

May 1, 2026: Air India, Air India Express, Gulf Air, IndiGo

May 4, 2026: Ethiopian Airlines

May 5, 2026: Saudia

May 7, 2026: Kuwait Airways

May 11, 2026: SriLankan Airlines

May 12, 2026: Pegasus Airlines

May 14, 2026: Pakistan International Airlines

May 17, 2026: Kam Air

May 19, 2026: Flynas

May 21, 2026: Jazeera Airways

June 2, 2026: RwandAir

June 9, 2026: Turkish Airlines

June 15, 2026: Virgin Australia

July 1, 2026: Royal Air Maroc

July 2, 2026: Malaysian Airlines

HIA affirmed that flight operations continue in accordance with the relevant authorities and coordination with airline partners. It also stated that the schedule provided may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances.

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