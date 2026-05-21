PHOTO
Doha, Qatar: Flight operations at Hamad International Airport continue to expand as it announced on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, a new update ahead of the summer season.
"Flight operations are expanding at the airport, with more than 30 airline partners operating services to and from Doha," HIA said in its update.
The list of airlines currently operating flights to and from Doha as of May 20, 2026 includes the following:
May 1, 2026: Air India, Air India Express, Gulf Air, IndiGo
May 4, 2026: Ethiopian Airlines
May 5, 2026: Saudia
May 7, 2026: Kuwait Airways
May 11, 2026: SriLankan Airlines
May 12, 2026: Pegasus Airlines
May 14, 2026: Pakistan International Airlines
May 17, 2026: Kam Air
May 19, 2026: Flynas
May 21, 2026: Jazeera Airways
June 2, 2026: RwandAir
June 9, 2026: Turkish Airlines
June 15, 2026: Virgin Australia
July 1, 2026: Royal Air Maroc
July 2, 2026: Malaysian Airlines
HIA affirmed that flight operations continue in accordance with the relevant authorities and coordination with airline partners. It also stated that the schedule provided may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances.
© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).