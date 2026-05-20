Qatar Airways Group announced a post-tax profit of QAR7.08 billon ($1.94 billion) for financial year 2025/26.

The results demonstrate a robust performance against a final month impacted by significant geopolitical events, reaffirming its position as one of global aviation’s most resilient Groups.

The airline carried more than 41.8 million passengers, maintaining extensive global connectivity through Hamad International Airport.

The Group’s cargo division continued to excel, having transported more than 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable weight, advancing its position as the world’s largest air freight carrier with a 12% global market share.

The airline also maintained industry‑leading punctuality, achieving an 86% on‑time performance, placing it firmly among the top five most punctual carriers worldwide, and securing the most coveted recognition in global airline operations benchmarking, the Cirium Platinum Award for Operational Excellence.

Hamad Al-Khater, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "It is not often that a single financial year asks an organisation to demonstrate both the best of what it can achieve and the depth of what it can withstand. The 2025/26 financial year did both, and the Qatar Airways Group rose to each in turn. These results speak to the izstrength of this Group across every measure that matters — a strong balance sheet, industry-leading operations, partnerships of real depth, and people who maintained the standards this Group is known for, even under the most demanding conditions.”

He added: "Behind every result are 57,800 people, working across more than 90 countries. In the final weeks of the financial year, many of them were managing an active crisis with a standard of professionalism that defines this organisation as much as any financial metric, and it deserves to be recognised. We are actively rebuilding our global network with the confidence that comes from a balance sheet that has never been stronger, partnerships that proved their depth when we needed them most, and an organisation that has demonstrated, under genuine pressure, exactly what it is capable of.”

Key achievements of 2025/26 financial year:

Record-Breaking Fleet Expansion: Qatar Airways Group signed landmark agreements with Boeing and GE Aerospace for the acquisition and servicing of up to 210 aircraft and 400 engines, among the most significant fleet commitments in commercial aviation history.

World’s Best Airline - For a Record Ninth Time: Qatar Airways was named World’s Best Airline 2025 by Skytrax, an unprecedented recognition that cements its excellence in global aviation.

Cirium Platinum Award for Operational Excellence: Recognising the airline’s 86% on-time performance and elite operational standards, placing it among the world’s top five most punctual carriers.

World’s Most Connected Widebody Fleet: Qatar Airways operates the world’s first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet, with high-speed in-flight connectivity live across Boeing 777, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787-8 aircraft, bringing seamless and free in-flight internet to passengers on various routes worldwide, including long-haul and ultra-long-haul.

Hamad International Airport - Best in the Middle East: For the 11th consecutive year, Skytrax recognised Hamad International Airport as the Best Airport in the Middle East, underlining it as the region’s premier aviation gateway.

Best Airport Shopping for Third Consecutive Year: Qatar Duty Free was awarded Best Airport Shopping globally by Skytrax for the third successive year, reflecting continued investment in the passenger retail and hospitality experience at Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Cargo - Unrivalled Global Freight Leadership: With 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable freight transported and a commanding 12% global market share, Qatar Airways Cargo reinforced its status as the world’s largest international air cargo carrier.

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