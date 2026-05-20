Egypt’s Thndr Securities Brokerage plans to launch a real estate investment fund in the third quarter of this year, Ahmad Hammouda, the company’s Co-founder and CEO, said during a session moderated by Zawya Arabic at the Money Made Simple Conference in Sharm El Sheikh last week.

Since its launch in 2020, Thndr has operated as a brokerage platform enabling clients to invest directly in Egyptian and US equities, gold, mutual funds and savings products. At the end of 2025, the company obtained a licence to launch investment funds. Thndr currently operates in Egypt and offers remote trading services to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) with plans to expand into Gulf markets.

Responding to a question about plans to launch a new investment fund in the Egyptian market this year, Hammouda said: “What we are very excited about is a real estate fund,” adding that the company is awaiting approval from Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority to complete the launch procedures.

Asked about the expected timing, he said: “Hopefully in the third quarter.”

Click here to read the article in Arabic.