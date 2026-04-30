Egypt’s Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding which is listed on the Egyptian Exchange, is targeting the launch of two new investment funds in May as part of a plan to roll out between five and six new funds before the end of 2026, Khalil El Bawab, Head of Local and Regional Markets at Beltone Holding, told Zawya Arabic.

Investment funds have been gaining traction in Egypt amid high inflation and growing demand for diversified investment tools. Issuance of real estate funds and metals funds, particularly gold, has picked up. Last month, Beltone launched its first silver investment fund in partnership with Evolve Investment.

“The two funds expected to be launched next month are a fixed-income fund with monthly distributions and a money market fund,” El Bawab said, adding that three funds have been earmarked for launch so far this year, including the two mentioned, while the remaining funds are still under consideration.

According to El Bawab, the third fund planned for this year will be a real estate fund targeted for launch in the second half of 2026, focusing on hotel units and administrative offices, with locations still under review.

“We aim to increase the assets under management of our funds to 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($948.9 million) or more, compared with about EGP39.2 billion at end-2025,” El Bawab said.

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