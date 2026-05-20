Muscat – H E Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority, held talks with Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk-Kazyna, sovereign wealth fund of Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities for economic and investment cooperation and reviewed a range of promising investment prospects available in both countries. They reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing joint investments in high-potential projects and established companies in line with the strategic priorities of Oman and Kazakhstan.

Discussions also focused on strengthening partnership frameworks and expanding areas of collaboration in ways that serve the shared interests of the two friendly countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued engagement and coordination to open new horizons for economic cooperation between Oman and Kazakhstan, while enhancing bilateral investment flows to support sustainable development efforts and boost local value creation in the economies of both nations.