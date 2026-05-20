The Sultanate of Oman is undergoing a pivotal phase of economic transformation under the wise guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik as part of the national path of “Renewed Omani Renaissance”, aiming to build a more diversified, sustainable economy based on partnership between the state and the private sector.

Clear signs of economic restructuring are gradually emerging through the development of regulatory frameworks and economic governance systems, as well as the redefinition of the relationship between the state and the market. This includes the management of the Product Lifecycle across financial, commercial and investment sectors, in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

In this context, the role of the state is increasingly evolving not only as a regulator, but also as a strategic driver of development and an investor in key sovereign sectors. This ensures market stability and protection of national interests, while maintaining a balanced relationship with the private sector.

One of the most important strategic challenges, however, lies in building a strong middle economic class of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This is essential to establish a sustainable productive base and reduce reliance on a rent-based economy. Achieving this requires genuine empowerment of the private sector as a development partner rather than merely an executor of economic activities.

The role of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also critical. It should evolve from a traditional representative body into a comprehensive development platform, serving as a national hub for the business sector. Its functions should include capacity building, training, export support and strengthening the integration of local businesses into regional and international markets.

At the same time, the success of this transformation requires strengthening governance and transparency within the financial and banking sector. This includes ensuring fair protection for borrowers and investors, improving disclosure of financial risks and preventing practices that may lead to unexpected financial burdens — particularly through clearer and more transparent structuring of credit products.

Strategic Recommendations: (i) Accelerate the empowerment of the private sector as a genuine development partner in non-strategic sectors. (ii) Support the growth of SMEs to expand the national middle-income economic base. (iii) Enhance financial transparency and regulatory oversight of banking products to ensure fairness in financing. (iv) Develop the role of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry into a developmental, training and export-oriented institution. (v) Link financing to productive economic activity rather than consumption-driven borrowing to ensure financial sustainability.

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