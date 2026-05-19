Muscat --- State public revenues till the end of the first quarterof 2026 witnessed an increase of 13 percent, reaching RO 2.985 billion comparedto RO 2.635 billion during the same period last year. This increase isprimarily attributed to the rise in net oil revenues.

TheFiscal Performance Bulletin issued by the Ministry of Finance indicated thatnet oil revenues increased by 5 percent up to the end of the first quarter of2026, recording RO 1.535 billion compared to the collection of RO 1.468 billionup to the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Theaverage realized oil price stood at approximately USD 64 per barrel, andaverage daily oil production reached about 1,025,000 barrels. This isattributed to Energy Development Oman's (EDO) methodology for oil revenuecollection and cash liquidity management.

Thebulletin further explained that net gas revenues rose by 36 percent by the endof the first quarter of 2026, recording approximately RO 593 million comparedto RO 436 million in the same period of 2025.

Moreover,the bulletin revealed that public spending up to the end of the first quarterof 2026 amounted to approximately RO 3.010 billion, an increase of RO 239million, or 9 percent, compared to the actual spending of RO 2.771 billion duringthe same period in 2025.

Currentrevenues collected up to the end of the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 13percent, or by approximately RO 92 million, amounting to RO 817 million comparedto the collection of RO 725 million during the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile,current expenditures reached RO 2.119 billion, an increase of approximately RO 152million compared to RO 1.967 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Furthermore,development expenditures for ministries and government civil units amounted to RO334 million, representing a spending rate of approximately 26 percent of thetotal development liquidity allocated for 2026, which amounts to RO 1.300billion.

Totalcontributions and other expenditures recorded approximately RO 417 million bythe end of the first quarter of the current year, compared to RO 490 million duringthe same period in 2025.

Subsidiesfor the social protection system, the electricity sector, and petroleumproducts up to the end of the first quarter of 2026 amounted to approximately RO154 million, RO 80 million, and RO 17 million, respectively. Additionally,transfers to the debt repayment provision item reached RO 75 million.

Thebulletin showed that, by the end of the first quarter of the current year, theMinistry of Finance had paid over RO 362 million in dues to the private sectorfor payment vouchers received through the financial system that had completedtheir documentary cycles.

Thebulletin also indicated that the total public debt stood at approximately RO 14.5billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, remaining stable at the samelevel recorded at the end of 2025, and reflecting a 2 percent increase comparedto the RO 14.3 billion recorded at the end of the corresponding quarter in 2025.

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