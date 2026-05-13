Buraimi – In a significant move to preserve the Sultanate’s hydraulic heritage and ensure environmental sustainability, a series of agreements were signed on Tuesday in Buraimi Governorate. These contracts focus on the maintenance, repair, and rehabilitation of several Aflaj, alongside the drilling of auxiliary wells across the region. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources to safeguard traditional water systems which remain a vital resource for the community.

The agreements, signed at the office of the Wali of Buraimi, specifically target the maintenance of Buraimi and Abu Baqara Aflaj. Furthermore, the projects include the drilling of supporting wells for both the Buraimi and Al Sarfana systems. Dr Ahmed bin Saif Al Amri, Director General of Agriculture and Water Resources in Buraimi, signed the documents in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Kalbani, the Wali of Al Buraimi.

With a total investment exceeding RO441,000, these projects aim to provide long-term stability for local agriculture.

By ensuring a consistent and reliable flow of water, the Ministry intends to support farmers and bolster the governorate’s food and water security.

These efforts reflect a continued commitment to maintaining the Aflaj as both a functional infrastructure and a significant cultural legacy for future generations.

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