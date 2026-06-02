The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has signed an agreement with Afhad Holding to activate a 15,095-sq-m plot in Kshisha into a new retail destination, marking a key step in expanding commercial infrastructure across Sharjah’s growing residential districts.

Located in Kshisha 1, the project will be developed on Shurooq-owned land and operated by Afhad Holding as a long-term retail and community asset.

The destination will introduce new retail, service and lifestyle offerings closer to residents, supporting Kshisha’s continued growth as one of Sharjah’s emerging family-focused communities.

The agreement was signed at Al Bait Al Westi during an event organised by Invest in Sharjah and PwC, which brought together public and private sector leaders to discuss investment opportunities and cross-sector partnerships in the emirate.

"Shurooq’s role is to enable developments that are commercially sound while remaining deeply connected to the needs of the community," stated Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, the Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, after signing the deal with Omar Bin Hamoodah, Partner of Afhad Holding.

"This agreement with Afhad Holding reflects the strength of Sharjah’s long-term investment environment. It brings together a strategic land asset, a credible private sector partner and a clear community need, which is the kind of partnership model that supports sustainable growth and delivers value beyond the project itself," he stated.

The project will support this shift by creating a new commercial node in Kshisha 1, serving residents, families and nearby communities with retail and community-facing services. It also reflects Shurooq’s wider approach to activating strategic land assets through long-term private sector partnerships that deliver both economic and social value.

According to Shurooq, the new destination responds to the growing need for accessible retail and everyday services in Kshisha and surrounding areas.

As Sharjah’s residential districts continue to expand, demand is rising for commercial spaces that are closer to where people live, reducing travel time and strengthening neighbourhood activity, it stated.

Through the agreement, the project is positioned as a sustainable operating asset that can grow with the area and respond to future community needs.

The Kshisha project will add new retail and service offerings to Kshisha 1, thus strengthening the area’s neighbourhood infrastructure and supporting the daily needs of residents, it added.

The development is expected to serve as a community-facing destination that enhances convenience, supports local spending and contributes to the area’s commercial development.

By bringing retail and services closer to homes, the project will help Kshisha evolve from a residential district into a more complete and connected community.

Hamoodah expressed delight at partnership with Shurooq on the development of a new retail destination in Kshisha.

"This agreement reflects our confidence in Sharjah’s long-term growth and in the potential of its residential communities. Kshisha represents a strong opportunity to develop a retail asset that responds to market demand while serving the needs of residents," he noted.

"Afhad Holding’s approach is built on disciplined investment and long-term asset development. Through this project, we look forward to delivering a destination that enhances convenience, supports the community and contributes to the commercial development of one of Sharjah’s growing districts," he added.

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