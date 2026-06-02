Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm, has announced that new assets across its Dubai Harbour and Al Sufouh portfolios have received Building Completion Certificates and are now operational, marking the latest milestones in the firm's long-term programme of portfolio development across the city.

At Dubai Harbour, Shamal is advancing a coordinated investment and placemaking programme towards the evolution of an integrated maritime lifestyle destination.

The latest asset to come online is a nine-storey multi-storey car park spanning 31,487 sqm. The facility includes rooftop parking and provides a total of 845 spaces, directly addressing one of Dubai Harbour's most pressing infrastructure needs as the destination continues to scale.

Within its expanding leasehold portfolio, Shamal has delivered 39 contemporary villas and a clubhouse in the premium Al Sufouh location.

Each villa features modern architecture and a private pool, offering a refined residential experience in one of Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods. With BCCs now secured, leasing is set to commence in June 2026.

Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer of Shamal Holding, said: "These milestones reflect the disciplined approach we take across every project in our portfolio. At Shamal, we focus on distinctive assets that create long-term cultural, commercial and experiential value, across marinas, hospitality, islands and strategic infrastructure."

"We prioritise quality and technical excellence over scale, working closely with best-in-class partners to deliver to the highest standards. These completions are a direct expression of that commitment," he stated.

As Dubai continues to evolve as a global destination for living, working, and experiencing, Shamal remains focused on investing in places that contribute meaningfully to the city's fabric, assets that are built to endure and designed to serve communities and visitors for generations to come, he added.

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