Muscat – Nama Electricity Distribution has issued a formal statement acknowledging recent power interruptions experienced across various regions. The company expressed its sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused by these disruptions and thanked customers for their patience and understanding during this period.

Technical teams are actively managing the reported outages and working diligently to restore service stability as quickly as possible. To ensure a robust response, the company has initiated direct communication with affected customers to provide updates on the situation and the measures being undertaken. Furthermore, Nama Electricity Distribution is encouraging customers who have not received notifications to verify and update the telephone numbers registered within their systems.

In an effort to prevent future occurrences, the company has deployed technical teams into the field for immediate response, conducted comprehensive reviews of the network to strengthen stability, increased its readiness levels, and bolstered the capacity of its call centre to handle increased reporting volumes.

Customers are advised to report any power interruptions by contacting the 24-hour call centre on 1011, visiting the official website, or using the Nama services application. The company has also outlined procedures for customers to report electrical equipment damage resulting from power instability.