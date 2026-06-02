Muscat- Reinforcing efforts to expand Oman’s tourism infrastructure and attract new investments, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) on Sunday signed two usufruct agreements to develop a four-star resort in Al Hamra, Dakhliyah Governorate, and a five-star hotel in Mirbat, Dhofar Governorate, with a combined investment exceeding RO12 mn.

The agreements were signed by H E Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, on behalf of the ministry, while representatives of the respective investment companies signed on behalf of the developers.

The projects form part of the ministry’s strategy to stimulate tourism investment across the Sultanate, support economic diversification, and enhance the tourism sector’s contribution to national growth. The developments are also expected to create employment opportunities for local communities while increasing the availability of hotel rooms and tourism facilities.

Amira Iqbal al Lawati, Director General of Tourism Development at MHT, said the agreements reflect the ministry’s ongoing tourism investment programme across Oman’s governorates. She noted that the projects are designed to generate economic and social benefits, strengthen local content, and meet the targets of the country’s comprehensive tourism development strategy.

Al Lawati added that the new resort in Al Hamra and the luxury hotel in Mirbat will help boost tourism activity by capitalising on the unique attractions of both destinations. The projects are expected to offer visitors a range of experiences highlighting Oman’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage and adventure tourism opportunities, including mountain trails, valleys and scenic routes.

The Al Hamra resort, to be developed on a site covering approximately 25,000sqm, will involve an investment of nearly RO9.9 million. The project aims to create an integrated tourism destination combining adventure, relaxation and environmentally sustainable practices to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Meanwhile, the five-star hotel in Mirbat will be built on an area of about 55,000sqm at an investment cost of RO3 mn. The development will feature 121 hotel rooms, restaurants, cafés, conference and event facilities, swimming pools, sports courts and a range of leisure amenities.

The projects underscore Oman’s continued drive to strengthen its tourism offering and position the sector as a key pillar of long-term economic development.

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