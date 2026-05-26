ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has continued its strategic partnership with Tatweer Buildings Company, a subsidiary of Tatweer Education Holding Company, with the signing of a new agreement to design, construct, and supervise the development of a public educational facility within WAREFA community in East Riyadh.

Under the agreement, TBC Company will manage and execute the project across all its phases, under the supervision of ROSHN Group.

The new educational facility will serve residents of WAREFA community and provide a modern learning environment serving the children in kindergarten and the early grades of primary school, with a capacity of up to 500 students.

The school’s location has been strategically selected to ensure easy accessibility through pedestrian pathways, contributing to residents’ safety and convenience, it said.

The education assets represent a key vertical of asset development within ROSHN Group’s strategy, as part of its approach to developing vibrant, integrated, human-centric communities.

ROSHN Group’s longstanding partnership with TBC has resulted in the execution of 43 government school projects across Riyadh and Jeddah within ROSHN Group’s communities, and most recently, WAREFA, with a total project value exceeding SAR 600 million, directly funded by ROSHN Group, it said.

This collaboration reflects the mutual trust between the two parties, and their ability to execute high-quality educational projects with exceptional efficiency and delivery timelines. This contributes to providing modern educational facilities that benefit the lifestyles of residents and families, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing integrated communities that provide enhanced quality of life, said the group.

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