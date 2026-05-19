Arab Finance: Real estate developer Pioneers Properties For Urban Development (PRE Group) announced the full delivery of all residential units at its Hadaba project in 6th of October City, while continuing construction progress at its Ivoire West development in Sheikh Zayed, as the company expands its footprint across West Cairo.

The company also revealed plans to begin delivering the first phase of Ivoire West by the end of 2026 ahead of schedule, reflecting its strategy to develop integrated residential destinations in one of Greater Cairo’s growing areas.

Located in the heart of 6th of October City, Hadaba represents total investments of EGP4 billion. The project introduced a boutique compound concept featuring 158 residential villas, including standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses, surrounded by green spaces and integrated facilities.

The development also overlooks the Giza Pyramids, offering panoramic views alongside a private residential setting.

As part of its hospitality offering, PRE Group said the project is planned to include a boutique hotel and serviced apartments, with a partnership agreement with an international hospitality brand expected to be announced soon.

The project also includes a social club with sports facilities, while the company confirmed that all residential units, landscapes, and facilities have now been fully delivered in line with international construction standards.

At the same time, PRE Group said it continues to advance construction at Ivoire West, which spans more than 76.72 feddans in Sheikh Zayed. The development includes more than 1,000 residential units designed to cater to different customer segments.

According to the company, the project combines residential, leisure, and commercial components through amenities including social clubs, open green spaces, water features, and central gardens designed to create an integrated living environment.

Complementing the residential offering is ZIG, the project’s commercial and administrative component extending across 75,676 square meters. The development is designed to provide retail and business facilities serving both residents and visitors.

PRE Group also announced a collaboration with Seven to provide flexible financing solutions that allow customers to complete home finishing and furnishing through installment plans. The partnership aims to support residents across PRE Group’s projects with finishing and furnishing solutions under one roof.