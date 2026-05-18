Arab Finance: Trojan Construction Holding and Orascom Construction signed an agreement to establish Everwater for Treatment Systems, a 50:50 joint company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, focused on delivering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for water infrastructure projects across the region, as per a statement.

The agreement was signed during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit by Mohamed Mahmoud, Deputy Group CEO of Trojan Construction Holding, and Ihab Mehawed, Managing Director of Orascom Construction.

Everwater will combine the two companies’ technical expertise, financial resources, and project delivery capabilities to execute water infrastructure developments in the region.

The partnership brings together Trojan Construction Holding’s execution capabilities and presence across Gulf markets with Orascom Construction’s experience as a developer and EPC, and O&M contractor in the water infrastructure sector. Orascom Construction said it has delivered more than 17 million cubic meters per day of combined water, wastewater, and desalination capacity across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The joint company is currently in final negotiations for a regional desalination plant project with a production capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day.