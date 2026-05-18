Arab Finance: Egypt's cross-border digital exports reached $5.2 billion in 2025, with a target of reaching $6 billion in 2026, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindy stated.

Speaking at the seventh edition of the “Meet the Government” event hosted by Egyptian Information, Telecommunications, Electronics, and Software Alliance, Hindy said Egypt currently hosts more than 270 outsourcing centers serving global clients through international companies operating in the country.

He added that the ministry is implementing the second phase of its outsourcing industry development strategy to boost Egypt’s competitiveness amid the growing impact of AI on global labor markets.

The minister addressed the expansion of Egypt’s mobile phone manufacturing industry, noting that 15 brands are currently producing devices locally.

Production capacity is expected to reach 10 million mobile phones in 2025, with a target of surpassing 15 million units by the end of 2026.

The manufacturers are scaling exports to foreign markets, with plans to raise local value-added components to more than 40% in the coming years.

Hindy affirmed that the ministry is exerting its efforts to enhance the sector's competitiveness and build Digital Egypt as a comprehensive national vision for leveraging technology to drive economic growth.

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