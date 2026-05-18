Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid held a meeting with Development Partners International (DPI) and Egypt Ventures to mull cooperation and expand investment inflows in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

DPI is a major a pan-African private equity and venture capital (VC) firm that contributes to injecting high-quality investments into vital sectors that drive economic growth and widen the base of scalable companies.

During the meeting, Farid stressed Egypt’s commitment to enhancing the investment climate and attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) while supporting the private sector’s growth.

Egypt offers promising investment opportunities across several sectors that attract capital, the minister added. He also outlined the government's ongoing efforts to streamline procedures for investors, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy and boosting growth and employment rates.

The meeting reviewed DPI’s expansion plans in Egypt and explored mechanisms to address market challenges, alongside efforts to further develop regulatory and legislative frameworks in line with international standards to ensure the accurate and efficient recording of FDI flows.

Both sides explored avenues for cooperation to position Egypt as a regional hub for investment funds and startups, drawing on successful international models in the VC and private equity sectors.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of cooperation with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) on a number of investment opportunities and projects, supporting the state's efforts to attract capital and enhance partnerships with the private sector and international investment institutions.

For his part, Ziad Abaza, DPI's Regional Partner, affirmed the company's commitment to increasing its investments in the Egyptian market in the coming period, given its growth potential in several vital sectors.

Ismail Talaat, General Manager of DPI Egypt, also confirmed the company's keenness to enhance cooperation with the Egyptian government and explore new investment opportunities.