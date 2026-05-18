Dubai Insurance has been appointed as the 1st official insurance provider for the newly introduced autonomous taxi fleet operated by Dubai Taxi Company, marking the first time regionally that a fully driverless commercial taxi fleet is insured under a dedicated framework.

The announcement follows the recent introduction of self-driving taxis in Dubai, a pioneering initiative that reinforces the emirate's position as a global leader in smart mobility and future-forward infrastructure.

As part of Dubai's long-term vision to transform transportation through advanced technologies, the rollout of autonomous taxis represents a significant step toward integrating artificial intelligence into everyday urban life.

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance, said, "We are proud to be part of a regional first, insuring autonomous taxi fleets in Dubai and supporting one of the most forward-thinking mobility initiatives in the world. This milestone reflects not only the rapid evolution of transportation, but also the need for the insurance sector to evolve alongside it."