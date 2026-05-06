Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) continues to solidify its position as a global (re)insurance hub, with gross written premiums reaching USD 4.2bn in 2025, an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year. Since 2022, underwriting volumes have doubled, underscoring the sector’s sustained progress and DIFC’s role as a booking, structuring, and underwriting hub.

Additionally, premiums brokered from DIFC crossed USD 3.4bn in 2025, up 14% from USD 3bn in 2024, reflecting the growing scale and maturity of the ecosystem, affirming DIFC’s role as the region’s leading platform for global risk transfer and specialist underwriting.

Growth in property and liability lines has been a key driver of this exceptional performance, supported by other lines such as marine, aviation and transport amongst others. The sector has witnessed significant growth from the MEASA region as well as other markets, underscoring the DIFC’s ability to access (re)insurance opportunities globally. Today, more than 135 insurance and reinsurance firms operate out of the Centre, supporting underwriting, broking, captive management and specialist risk‑transfer activities across the MEASA region and further afield.

During 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, 28 new insurance-related firms were authorised, representing significant growth in the ecosystem. These included Allianz Trade Middle East Limited, Atradius Trade Credit (Re)Insurance (DIFC) Ltd., BMS (DIFC) Limited, Howden Reinsurance Brokers Limited (DIFC Branch), Manulife Middle East Limited, QIC (DIFC) Limited, Ryan Specialty (DIFC) Limited, Sun Life (DIFC) Limited, and Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd.

In parallel, several global insurance players are growing their DIFC presence, reflecting confidence in the Centre as a long-term base. The firms deepening their footprint in the Centre include Gallagher Re Ltd, Manulife Middle East Limited, Markel International Dubai Limited, and MENA Re Underwriters Limited.

As the region’s only financial centre operating at scale across all financial services, DIFC is uniquely positioned to support the continued development of the global insurance and reinsurance industry, offering regulatory clarity, predictability, professionalism and an environment that fosters innovation.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority commented: “DIFC’s insurance and reinsurance sector continued to gain global relevance, with gross written premiums advancing to USD 4.2bn in 2025 generated through diverse ecosystem of more than 135 firms. This growth reflects the confidence international markets place in DIFC as a jurisdiction that enables sophisticated risk transfer, underwriting and innovation.

With Dubai ranked among the top 10 financial centres globally for insurance, DIFC remains focused on deepening market capacity, attracting long‑term institutional players, and supporting sustainable growth across regional and international markets.”

DIFC’s ecosystem provides confidence for reinsurers, (re)insurance brokers and Managing General Agents (MGAs) who view the Centre as an internationally sound jurisdiction with robust regulations and other benefits aligned with established global markets.

These benefits are reflected through Dubai being recognised as the region’s only financial centre in the top ten globally competitive cities for business environment, financial sector development, human capital and infrastructure reinforcing Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s most competitive global insurance and reinsurance centres.