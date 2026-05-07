Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) to strengthen the export ecosystem of the emirate by providing export credit insurance and comprehensive trade risk mitigation solutions to Dubai-based manufacturers.

This agreement, signed during ‘Make It In The Emirates’ 2026 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, marks a significant step toward empowering local exporters to expand into new international markets. This aligns with the D33 Agenda’s goal of doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and cementing its position among the world’s top three global cities.

Commenting on the partnership, Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Economic Development Corporation, as it reflects our shared commitment to empowering UAE exporters with the confidence to grow globally. By combining robust credit protection, access to finance, and actionable risk intelligence, we are enabling businesses to unlock new opportunities while contributing to Dubai’s long-term economic vision under the D33 Agenda.”

Under the terms of the MoU, ECI will offer a suite of tailored credit insurance solutions, including Whole Turnover Insurance (WTO) and Single Risk Policies, to support exporters nominated by DEDC under the Export Assistance Programme.

Beyond risk protection, the partnership aims to enhance exporters’ access to finance by facilitating connections with a network of partner financial institutions. Through this collaboration, insured receivables can be leveraged as collateral, enabling businesses to secure export financing and working capital more effectively.

The collaboration will also prioritise capacity building and awareness through a series of specialised workshops and training sessions tailored for Export Assistance Programme partners. These initiatives will focus on enhancing understanding of credit insurance benefits, particularly in relation to non-payment protection, margin optimisation, and improved access to financing.