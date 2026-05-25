Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), chaired by Islam Azzam, has approved licences and authorisations for eight companies to operate across a range of non-banking financial activities.

The approvals aim to support the expansion of healthcare management programmes, investment funds, and consumer finance services, while strengthening the investment environment and broadening access to financial services in Egypt.

Among the approvals was the establishment of Beltone Asset Management and Lantis, which will undertake activities including portfolio management, securities underwriting promotion and coverage, and investment fund management.

The FRA also granted a licence to Business Community Financial Investments to engage in venture capital activities.

Additionally, Al Salem Holding and Amgad Holding received approvals to participate in the establishment of companies issuing securities and in capital increase activities.

The authority approved a licence for SAFE to conduct securities underwriting promotion and coverage activities, in addition to managing real estate investment funds.

Meanwhile, Med Mark TPA was granted a temporary licence to operate healthcare management programmes as a Third Party Administrator (TPA), under the provisions of the Unified Insurance Law No. 155 of 2024 and FRA Decision No. 229 of 2025 regulating the activity.

The approvals also included granting Malaz Capital a consumer finance licence. The company had submitted its application before the issuance of FRA Decision No. 43 of 2026 in February, which suspended the acceptance of new applications and preliminary approvals for companies seeking consumer finance licences.

According to the FRA, these decisions fall within its constitutional and legal mandate to regulate and supervise non-banking financial markets and instruments, including capital markets, futures exchanges, insurance activities, mortgage finance, financial leasing, factoring, and securitisation, as well as licensing companies operating in these sectors.

The authority added that establishment and licensing approvals are issued based on recommendations from the Companies Establishment and Licensing Committee, which reviews requests related to new licences, additional business activities, branch openings or relocations, amendments to corporate structures and incentive systems, as well as applications for liquidation or temporary suspension of operations.

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