Arab Finance: Egypt’s leading consumer finance company and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform Souhoola has opened a new branch at City Stars on May 15th, according to a press release.

The launch comes as part of the company’s expansion strategy aimed at fostering its presence and reaching a broader customer base through key locations and major commercial hubs across Egypt.

Souhoola aims to promote financial inclusion and expand access to consumer finance services by offering flexible and fast payment solutions that enable customers to shop and pay in installments seamlessly, whether banked or unbanked.

The company operates through an extensive merchant network spanning multiple sectors in the Egyptian market, while continuing to enhance its digital offerings to provide a more seamless, transparent, and user-friendly financing experience.

To mark the launch, the new branch will host a special celebration featuring exclusive offers in partnership with merchants and business partners across various sectors.

The event will also include entertainment activities and customer giveaways, underscoring Souhoola’s commitment to enhancing customer experience across its service channels.

In this context, Ahmed El-Shanwany, CEO of Souhoola, commented: "The opening of our City Stars branch marks a pivotal step in the company’s expansion strategy within the Egyptian market. Through this presence, we aim to strengthen our proximity to customers in one of the most vibrant and high-traffic destinations."

Mohamed Gamal, Chief Business Officer at Souhoola, noted: "This branch represents an important addition to our market presence in Egypt and reflects the continuation of our growth strategy. We are committed to strengthening our partnerships with merchants to offer customers greater value and a wider variety of offers during the opening period, catering to their diverse needs.”

Gamal added: “We are also focused on enhancing the customer journey within the branch by integrating digital solutions with direct service while expanding our reach to support growth plans and reinforce our position within the financial technology market."

Established in 2019, Souhoola is a subsidiary of Banque Misr, with a capital base of EGP 400 million and an active customer base exceeding 370,000 customers.