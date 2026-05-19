Arab Finance: The value of bilateral trade between Egypt and Uganda reached $154.4 million in 2025, compared to $146.9 million in 2024, data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) showed.

The value of Egyptian exports to Uganda hit $116.6 million in 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from $120.4 million. Similarly, the value of Egyptian imports from Uganda increased to $37.8 million from $26.5 million.

During fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Ugandan investments in Egypt totaled $6.4 million, compared to $1.9 million in the previous FY.

Meanwhile, Egypt injected investments worth $5 million in Uganda during FY 2024/2025, versus $3.3 million in FY 2023/2024.

Remittances from Egyptians working in Uganda reached $4.5 million during the 12-month period ended on June 30th, 2025, whereas remittances from Ugandans working in Egypt hit $811,000.

Egypt’s population recorded 109 million in May 2026, while Uganda’s population stood at 52.6 million.