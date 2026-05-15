Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo this week agreed to expand trade through reciprocal visa‑free access, seeking to reap from joint security operations in eastern Congo and plans for cross‑border oil, gas and energy projects.

The latest decision, the result of a visit by President Felix Tshisekedi to Kampala, is supposed to show that the two sides are benefiting from their joint security operations in Ituri and North Kivu provinces in Congo.“We held productive discussions on security, trade, infrastructure and petroleum cooperation between our two countries, including peace and stability along the common border in North Kivu and Ituri,” President Museveni said in a post on X on May 11.

The two leaders’ high‑level engagement was preceded by the ninth session of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), held in Kampala from May 8–10 to review the status of bilateral cooperation and strengthen the ties between the two nations. It was co‑chaired by the Congolese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Thérèse Kayikwamba-Wagner and her Ugandan counterpart Jeje Odongo.

Twenty‑three ministers, 14 of them Congolese took part in the discussions.“I think what our people can expect is concrete improvement of our efforts to grow stronger together. When it comes to trade, we are looking at trade in bigger volumes,” said Kayikwamba-Wagner, in a briefing after the JPC in Kampala.

President Museveni wants visa‑free access for Ugandan traders to Congo as he eyes the eastern DRC market where Kampala, in 2021, entered deals with Kinshasa to construct 223 kilometres of roads to increase trade flows through the Kasindi–Beni–Butembo axis, noting its vital role in connectivity and trade.

In January 2024, Uganda granted a visa waiver to Congolese nationals entering its territory, on the understanding that Kinshasa would reciprocate, during the eighth session of the two countries’ Joint Permanent Commission.

According to the joint communiqué issued after Museveni and Tshisekedi met, the DRC committed to fast‑track the procedures for the reciprocal visa waiver to Ugandan nationals by August 31, 2026, as Kinshasa aligns itself with the East African Community’s integration and visa‑free framework for the bloc’s citizens.

President Museveni said they also reviewed the progress of “key road projects that are important for trade and regional integration” in a region plagued by security challenges, with several militias calling the shots and slowing road construction.

The joint military operations dubbed Operation Shujaa between the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) since November 2021 have succeeded in neutralising negative forces and restoring peace in eastern DRC, but the region’s security remains unpredictable.

The presidents welcomed the results of joint military operations conducted in eastern DRC, particularly against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

They reaffirmed their commitment to continuing military cooperation to neutralise armed groups and restore long‑term stability in the eastern provinces of the DRC.

Security challenges in eastern Congo have also slowed down the country’s efforts to attract multinationals to invest in oil exploration in the Congolese side of the Lake Albert region, while on the Ugandan side, upstream drilling has intensified and is nearing commercial production of oil.“You are aware that we share transborder resources, Lake Edward and Lake Albert… We already have resources in the area of petroleum. Therefore, it’s very important that the two countries come together,” said John Mulimba, Uganda’s junior foreign minister.

Yet this had deeper symbolism. According to the Congolese government, the two sides now have a working framework covering information and communication technologies, bilateral trade, tourism, transport, public administration, and cooperation between the Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority (Ufzepa) and the Congolese National Export Promotion Agency (Anapex).

The two countries also validated an agreement on the interstate use of search and rescue (SAR) facilities and resources during peacetime.

Jacquemain Shabani, Congolese Deputy Prime Minister for Interior and Security, stressed that “the signing of agreements between the two states will strengthen our cooperation and stability across the sub‑region.”“We committed ourselves on a number of issues that will lead to strengthened cooperation within three months… for the benefit of our people.”In a regional climate shaped by the friction between the DRC and Rwanda over the M23 rebellion, the rapprochement between Uganda and DR Congo carries considerable diplomatic significance.

The two presidents notably welcomed progress on strategic road projects, particularly the Kasindi–Beni–Butembo corridor, regarded as essential for facilitating commercial exchanges. The route has become one of the principal economic arteries between Uganda and eastern DRC.

For the Congolese authorities, the partnership is intended to transform the natural wealth of the country’s east into a driver of economic growth. The stated objective is to secure mining areas, attract greater regional investment, and turn cross‑border infrastructure into a catalyst for economic integration.

Since the resurgence of the M23 rebellion, Kinshasa has openly accused Kigali of backing the insurgency operating in North and South Kivu.

At the same time, several regional and international reports have also pointed to the existence of Ugandan economic and security networks allegedly involved in the trade of gold and strategic minerals from eastern Congo.

Despite these recurring suspicions, Tshisekedi continues to prioritise dialogue with Museveni. For Kinshasa, Uganda represents not only an indispensable security partner and a major commercial outlet, but also a regional actor capable of influencing the broader balance of power.

Trade between the two countries has continued to grow steadily. Several regional estimates suggest that bilateral trade could approach $1 billion, fuelled by expanding cross‑border commerce and new infrastructure projects.

The DRC has now become the leading destination for Ugandan exports, with trade reportedly increasing by 29 percent over the past two years.

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