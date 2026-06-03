CHI.africa, a pan-African Trade Intelligence and Coordination Platform, has entered into a partnership with Zimo Clan and Maistrade Multipurpose Cooperative Federation Limited to expand cooperative participation, digital commerce, trade traceability, and cross-border market access across Africa.

The partners said the initiative is aimed at creating an integrated ecosystem that will support farmers, traders, cooperatives, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), commodity aggregators, and entrepreneurs seeking greater participation in continent’s growing digital and trade economy.

According to the organisations, the collaboration combines Chii.africa’s trade intelligence and coordination infrastructure, Zimo Clan’s community and network-building platform, and Maistrade’s expertise in cooperative development to foster inclusive economic growth and strengthen regional trade integration.

The initiative aligns with key objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), digital trade expansion, cooperative development frameworks, and emerging cross-border payment innovations, including future interoperability with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

Under the arrangement, the integrated ecosystem will provide services ranging from cooperative and SME onboarding, digital identity and verification systems, trade traceability, product verification, and agricultural marketplace access to cooperative finance, savings coordination, and cross-border trade facilitation.

The partners said participating members will access the ChiiMais platform, which connects producers, buyers, traders, service providers, and ecosystem partners across multiple African markets through data-driven coordination and market intelligence.

They noted that the platform is designed to create practical economic opportunities for various stakeholders. Farmers are expected to benefit from aggregation networks, improved market visibility, and verified trade opportunities, while traders will gain access to structured and traceable value chains.

Cooperatives will be equipped with digital tools to manage membership, coordinate savings, and participate more effectively in commercial activities. SMEs, meanwhile, are expected to leverage interoperable digital infrastructure to reach wider African markets.

A major component of the partnership is the development of trusted trade infrastructure through Chii.africa’s intelligence protocols.

The system will focus on product verification, supplier credibility assessment, transparent record management, and digital trade coordination to enhance trust among market participants.

The organisations said the objective is to reduce transaction friction, improve market visibility, and promote confidence in cross-border commerce through intelligent verification and coordination systems.

Speaking on the initiative, President and Chief Vision Officer of Maistrade Multipurpose Cooperative Federation Limited, Benjamin Okei Aduli, said Africa’s economic future would depend on trusted trade networks and empowered communities.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by trusted trade networks, interoperable digital infrastructure, and empowered communities. This collaboration brings together intelligence, cooperation, and commerce to create practical pathways for African producers, traders, and SMEs to participate in the continent’s emerging economic future,” he said.

Also commenting, Architect of Chii.africa, Tauya Langton Makoni, said the future of trade on the continent would be driven by intelligent and traceable systems.

“The future of African trade is not simply digital, it is intelligent, traceable, interoperable, and community-centered. Through this collaboration, we are building the connective tissue that allows African communities to trade, collaborate, and prosper together,” Makoni said.

The partners disclosed that initial onboarding activities have commenced through the Zimo Clan and ChiiMais platforms, with plans to expand into additional African markets through strategic partnerships and cooperative networks.

They also invited cooperatives, SMEs, traders, ecosystem partners, and other organisations to engage with the platform and explore opportunities for collaboration as the initiative scales across the continent.

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