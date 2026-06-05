Over 220 products from 131 companies across Nigeria on Thursday received the Africa Quality Mark (ARSO Dual Mark), a certification that aims to authenticate the quality of products within the African market.

Speaking at the certification award ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, celebrated the companies that have attained the prestigious African Quality Mark certification.

“This recognition reflects the growing capacity of Nigerian industries to compete within Africa’s evolving economic landscape and demonstrates the increasing importance of quality-driven industrial development.”

Presented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen, Oduwole said the Federal Government “remains committed to policies that support industrial expansion, export growth, local value addition, and increased participation of Nigerian businesses within continental and global markets.

“As implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area progresses, Africa must move beyond fragmented markets toward a more integrated and competitive continental economy capable of driving sustainable development and shared prosperity.

“We recognize that industrial competitiveness is closely linked to the ability of businesses to produce goods that satisfy market expectations and attract confidence across borders.

“This is why the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment continues to support initiatives that encourage productivity, modernization, and export readiness among Nigerian industries.”

The minister explained that the African Quality Mark certification provides manufacturers with greater visibility and credibility within the continental market and enhances opportunities for expanded trade engagement under AfCFTA.

“I am pleased that Nigerian companies are increasingly positioning themselves to take advantage of these opportunities through commitment to quality and operational excellence,” she stated.

In his address, the Director General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, noted that the African Quality Mark represents a practical demonstration of compliance with harmonised African Standards.

“It assures consumers and trading partners that certified products satisfy agreed requirements for safety, quality, reliability, and performance across the continent. For the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, this initiative aligns strongly with our statutory mandate of standardisation, quality assurance, certification, and consumer protection.”

He said: “As Africa advances the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, standards harmonisation has become increasingly important in reducing technical barriers to trade and facilitating smoother movement of goods within the continent.

“Without common standards, African manufacturers face multiple certification requirements and inconsistent quality expectations in different markets. Harmonised standards therefore provide industries with a unified framework for production, conformity assessment, and market acceptance.”

Okeke stated that “SON remains committed to supporting Nigerian manufacturers through standards development, product certification, laboratory testing, inspection, and market surveillance activities aimed at improving product quality and industrial competitiveness.

“We are also strengthening awareness among manufacturers on the importance of compliance with harmonised African Standards as a strategic requirement for export readiness and regional market access.

“The award recipients being recognised today have demonstrated consistency, discipline, and commitment to quality excellence. Their achievements reinforce the growing confidence in Nigerian products within Africa’s emerging single market,” he explained.

On his part, the Chairman of the Standards Council of Nigeria, Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa, said the African Quality Mark Award continues to serve as an important platform for encouraging industries across the continent to embrace best practices that enhance product acceptance, industrial competitiveness, and consumer confidence.

“I am particularly encouraged by the growing commitment of Nigerian manufacturers toward compliance with harmonised African Standards and the pursuit of continuous improvement in product quality.

“The award recipients being celebrated today have demonstrated commendable dedication to maintaining standards that support regional trade and strengthen the reputation of made-in-Nigeria products within the African market.”

On behalf of the certification award recipients, the representative of Crescent Rice Mill Ltd, Bello Dandata, revealed that the pursuit of the standards had pushed the companies to do better.

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