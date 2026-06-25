The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) on Tuesday approved a supplementary budget of $4.79 million for the 2025/26 financial year, even as the East African Community (EAC) tabled a proposed budget of $110.9 million for 2026/27.

The fourth session of the fifth Eala Assembly is sitting in a hybrid format, combining virtual and physical participation.

Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga presented the supplementary budget and the new spending proposal to the Assembly.

The EAC’s approved budget for 2025/26 stood at $109 million. Ms Kadaga said emerging priorities and additional operational demands during the year had necessitated an extra allocation of $4.79 million.

Strategic spendingThe EAC Secretariat received the largest share of the supplementary funding, with $2.26 million earmarked for strategic activities. These include strengthening regional responses to disease outbreaks, deepening trade and regional integration, upgrading information and communication technology systems, and supporting the Community’s participation in global environmental initiatives.

The Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation (LVFO) was allocated $1.37 million to support fisheries resource management, aquaculture development and food security programmes across the region.

The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) received $470,075 for climate change projects and maritime transport activities within the basin.

The East African Science and Technology Commission (EASTECO) was allocated $644,428 to promote innovation, digital skills development and entrepreneurship among youth and women.

Donor dependenceDuring debate on the supplementary budget, several legislators raised concerns about the Community’s continued reliance on development partners. Donor contributions account for an estimated 88 percent of the additional funding.

Tanzanian legislator James Millya warned that heavy dependence on external financing could undermine the EAC’s long-term goal of financial sustainability.

He urged the Community to strengthen internal revenue mobilisation and explore alternative sources of funding to reduce reliance on donors.

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