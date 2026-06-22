We ask the world to see us as one destination, then make visitors experience eight systems. A traveller can link the Maasai Mara, Serengeti, gorilla trekking in Uganda or Rwanda, Zanzibar and a Kigali conference. On paper, few circuits are stronger. In practice, it remains costly, slow and full of avoidable friction.

The East African Community (EAC) recorded about 8.5 million international arrivals in 2024, against 7.7 million in 2019, roughly 110 percent of the pre-pandemic level. Receipts reached $7.7 billion in 2023. Recovery matters, but competitiveness means visitors move easily, spend more, stay longer, and return. We are not there.

The barrier is not our parks, beaches, cities or culture. It is movement. A short flight between East African capitals can cost more than one to the Gulf or Europe. Routes are thin, frequencies limited, charges heavy. Bilateral air service agreements defend old habits. The Single African Air Transport Market exists, but too much remains on paper.

We cannot sell East Africa as one destination while treating air connectivity as a national afterthought. Visitors do not care which ministry owns the delay. Tour operators cannot sell circuits priced like a luxury penalty.

East African families will not travel if airfare consumes the holiday. We are leaving money on the runway. Air transport is tourism policy, trade policy, jobs policy, and a driver of regional integration, delivered with a boarding pass.

Regulation is the other quiet barrier. The EAC Common Market promises free movement of services, labour and persons, but tourism still feels the gap between treaty language and border practice. A tour operator licensed in one partner state should not start again at every border.

The East African Tourist Visa proves joint action can work, but it is too narrow. Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda have shown the model. Expand it to all EAC partner states, digitise it properly, and link it to regional packages. A visitor should be able to plan one trip, pay once, move legally, and cross borders, as our treaty promises to ease.

The reforms are not mysterious. Liberalise intra-EAC air routes. Cut excessive passenger taxes and airport charges. Harmonise tourism licensing and professional standards. Expand the Tourist Visa. Build joint digital platforms for itineraries, payments, data and visitor support. Fund a serious regional brand, not a one-off conference. Bring the private sector into implementation, not just consultation.

East Africa cannot continue to market itself as one destination while flying, regulating, and operating as eight separate systems. The future will not arrive by branding.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

