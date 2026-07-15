⁠U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as investors parsed through a deluge of corporate earnings and ‌eyed producer inflation data due later in the session, while PayPal shares surged after reports of a $53 billion takeover offer.

BlackRock shares advanced 4.4% in ​premarket trading, after the asset manager beat second-quarter profit estimates, as a stock market rally boosted the value of client assets.

Investors now await numbers ​from ​Morgan Stanley for further clues on the health of financial firms and capital markets activity. Its shares were up 1.6%.

Major U.S. banks kicked off the second-quarter reports season on Tuesday with stronger-than-expected results, buoyed by trading strength and ⁠a rebound in dealmaking.

PayPal Holdings jumped nearly 22% after sources told Reuters payments company Stripe and private equity firm Advent International have jointly offered to acquire it for $60.50 per share — representing around a 28% premium to its Tuesday close.

"The payments sector has long been a hive of activity for takeover activity, and one must wonder why PayPal hasn't already been picked ​off," said Dan Coatsworth, ‌head of markets ⁠at AJ Bell.

"Stripe and Advent ⁠obviously see an opportunity to buy a company that's down but not out."

The earnings season is gathering pace at a crucial point ​for equities. The S&P 500 has climbed more than 10% this year and closed Tuesday ‌less than 1% below its June record closing high, leaving the rally vulnerable ⁠to any disappointment in corporate results.

Investors were also looking ahead to the Producer Price Index (PPI) report for more evidence on inflation trends, after a softer-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading on Tuesday eased concerns about an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike.

Markets are currently pricing in about a 17% chance of a quarter-point rate increase at the Fed's next policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool. The odds for the same were about 41% before the CPI data.

Wednesday also marks the second day of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's testimony before Congress. Warsh told lawmakers on Tuesday that one data point was not enough to declare victory over inflation.

At 07:00 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 11 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 E-minis ‌were up 12 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 160.25 ⁠points, or 0.54%.

Chip stocks were mostly higher, helping lift Nasdaq futures. U.S.-listed shares ​of ASML rose 3.6% after the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker raised its 2026 financial forecasts, reassuring investors about the strength of AI-driven demand.

On the geopolitical front, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to close "all other export corridors that benefit the U.S. and its allies," Iranian media ​reported, after Iran shut ‌the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Elevance ⁠Health and Johnson & Johnson shares fell 7.2% and 1.7%, ​respectively, after reporting quarterly earnings.

(Reporting by Ragini Mathur and Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)