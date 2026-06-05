Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)-listed companies reported AED48 billion ($13.1 billion) in profits in Q1 2026, up 17% year-on-year, while AED66.2 billion in dividends have been announced to date this year, reinforcing the market’s depth, resilience, and shareholder value, said a senior official.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “Global investors can confidently look to Abu Dhabi as a market that continues to preserve and grow value across shifting economic cycles. ADX’s recovery during recent volatility demonstrated the strength of our infrastructure, liquidity, and market structure. As we head to London alongside 23 leading ADX-listed companies, we are connecting international capital with long-term structural growth, supported by strong corporate performance."

Delegation to London conference

He was speaking ahead of the ADX Group leading a delegation of 23 prominent listed companies to the fifth HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London from June 8 to 11 to highlight the resilience, deep liquidity, and robust growth prospects of Abu Dhabi’s capital market to global investors, business leaders, and policymakers.

Headed by Chairman Ghannam Al Mazrouei and Alnuaimi, the visit follows a period of recent global market volatility, during which ADX demonstrated notable resilience and recovered quickly relative to regional peers.

The market’s performance reflected the strength of its underlying infrastructure and prior market structure enhancements, which helped sustain liquidity. This performance highlights the strength of Abu Dhabi’s capital market and its attractiveness to long-term international investors.

The operational resilience of ADX-listed firms is underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s strong economic fundamentals, including one of the highest sovereign credit ratings globally, and by the strong non-oil GDP growth of 7.6% year on year in Q3 2025, according to the latest figures from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

Market capitalisation

At ADX, this resilience is reflected in the performance of its markets during the first four months of 2026. As of the end of April 2026, ADX’s market capitalisation stood at AED2.83 trillion ($771 billion), while average daily trading value reached AED1.4 billion ($381 million), representing an 8.2% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2025.

During the same four-month period, institutional investors recorded AED182 billion in buy and sell trading value, accounting for 77% of the exchange’s total trading value. They also conducted 30,000 buy and sell trades on ADX, representing a 19% year-on-year increase.

Foreign investors accounted for 47.3% of total trading value during the first four months of 2026, amounting to AED111 billion ($30.4 billion). This builds on last year’s momentum, when foreign investment rose by nearly 14% year-on-year and institutional trading increased by 10%.

Since the beginning of 2026, ADX-listed companies have announced cash dividends totaling AED66.2 billion, while continuing to deliver strong earnings, significant shareholder returns, and sustained business growth.

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