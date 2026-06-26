Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session in the red zone for the fourth consecutive time.

The EGX30 index declined by 0.52% to 51,443.07 points.

The Shariah index fell by 1.14% to 5,713.07 points, and the EGX35-LV retreated by 0.76% to 5,962.54 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading lower by 0.35% at 15,511.38 points and by 0.57% at 21,196.51 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 8.822 billion through the exchange of 1.938 billion shares over 183,593 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 3.691 trillion.

Individuals took over 74.44% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 25.55%.

Egyptians dominated the trading with 87.98%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 8.46% and 3.56%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 139.754 million and EGP 14.213 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 153.967 million.