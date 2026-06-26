Tunis - Against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions along several international shipping routes, rising ship insurance premiums and increasing global sea freight costs, Tunisia, like many economies dependent on foreign trade, expects to feel the impact of a new wave of logistical pressures likely to affect the cost of imports and exports, and the competitiveness of companies.

These developments are not linked to internal factors specific to Tunisia, but rather to the disruptions affecting global supply chains, which have led several shipping companies to raise their rates due to increased operational and insurance risks, as well as longer shipping routes in certain strategic areas.

For Tunisia's economy, this issue is of particular importance given that over 90% of the country’s foreign trade is transported by sea, whilst annual imports exceed TND 80 billion, compared with over TND 60 billion in exports; this means that any rise in transport costs directly affects trade, prices and production costs.

The impact of this increase is not limited to importers, but also extends to industrial production costs and the prices of consumer goods, thereby adding further inflationary pressures in a context where inflation remains one of the main economic challenges facing the country.

For the record, during the first five months of 2026, Tunisia’s trade deficit widened to TND 10.4 billion, compared with TND 8.37 billion during the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

President of the Professional Association for Transport and Logistics within the Confederation of Citizen Enterprises of Tunisia (CONECT), Malek Alaoui stated that the observed rise in sea freight costs is not linked to local decisions or to rates applied by Tunisian operators, but is a direct result of changes affecting international maritime transport.

The final cost of transport is now influenced by a combination of several factors, notably new environmental taxes linked to the reduction of carbon emissions, rising fuel prices, increased port charges at several international ports, and the rise in marine insurance premiums due to current geopolitical tensions affecting certain global trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

In the same vein, he pointed out that several foreign shipping companies had recently adjusted their rates to cope with these additional costs. For its part, the Tunisian Shipping Company (CTN) stated that it had not raised its base fares since 2019, limiting itself to adjustments linked to additional charges resulting from fuel costs, insurance and new environmental and port taxes.

In this regard, spokesperson for the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (ANPME) Abderrazak Houas argued that managing these global changes requires a proactive approach based on enhancing the flexibility of the national logistics system and reducing the impact of external shocks on the Tunisian economy.

He emphasised that the rise in maritime transport costs risks increasing pressure on companies importing raw materials and industrial equipment, whilst affecting the competitiveness of certain export sectors, particularly those with limited profit margins.

He said that the increase in rates ranges from $900 to $1,400 for a 20-foot container and from $1,800 to $2,800 for a 40-foot container.

Houas called for a strategic vision that goes beyond short-term solutions, putting forward several proposals aimed at mitigating the effects of volatility in global transport markets.

Among these proposals is the exploration of mechanisms for logistical cooperation across the Maghreb region, with a view to strengthening the negotiating power of countries in the region with regard to major shipping companies and improving maritime transport conditions.

He also recommended encouraging large companies to enter into long-term transport contracts to limit the impact of sharp fluctuations in freight rates, as well as developing strategic logistics zones and warehouses near ports to ensure safety stocks of raw materials and essential goods during periods of disruption.

In the same vein, he emphasised the importance of utilising digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies in supply chain management, optimising storage and distribution, as well as reducing operational costs and improving logistical efficiency.

Finally, he considered that Tunisia’s geographical location offers opportunities to consolidate its role as a regional hub for logistics services and re-exports to African markets – a strategy which, in his view, requires further investment in port infrastructure and related services.

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