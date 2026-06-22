Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri called on all ministers to ensure that public projects are fully prepared and feasible before construction begins, in order to speed up implementation and improve the efficiency of public investment, especially as projects included in the 2026–2030 Development Plan are set to be launched soon.

Chairing a cabinet meeting on Saturday at the Government Palace in Kasbah to review progress on development projects across all governorates, attended by the governors of Tunis, Ariana, Manouba and Ben Arous, with other governors joining remotely, Zenzri stressed that the state places top priority on supporting public investment.

She noted that state budget allocations for public investment rose from 4.7 billion dinars in 2023 to 6.5 billion dinars in 2026, an increase of nearly 38% over four years, adding that the main challenge is not securing funding but turning it into completed projects delivered on schedule.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the need for a new approach based on anticipation and proactive management, through continuous monitoring by officials at the central, regional and local levels and the timely adoption of necessary measures without delay.

She stressed that all officials, regardless of rank, must fully engage in serving the Tunisian people and meeting their legitimate expectations in all sectors, in line with President Kaïs Saïed’s directives.

Zenzri also underlined the role of governors and regional officials in ensuring close field monitoring of public project implementation across all sectors and working jointly with central and regional structures to accelerate development projects aimed at improving citizens’ living conditions nationwide.

She said governors must work to remove administrative, technical and land-related obstacles that may hinder project progress, resolve issues promptly and establish effective mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation and performance measurement to ensure efficient implementation and respect for contractual deadlines.

The cabinet reviewed progress on several ongoing public projects in priority sectors including infrastructure, roads, renewable energy, health, transport, education, communication technologies, agriculture, industry, mining, tourism, employment, vocational training, environment, higher education, scientific research, youth, sports and culture, all financed through the state budget.

The Prime Minister said the meeting is part of the government’s continuous and detailed monitoring of public projects across the country to ensure their completion on time, stressing that these projects represent a strategic national priority and a foundation for comprehensive development, economic growth, regional and social equity, improved public services, stronger investment and job creation, in accordance with state policy and President Kaïs Saïed’s directives.

© Tap 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).