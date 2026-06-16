Tunis - On behalf of and under instructions from President Kais Saied, Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri chaired the Council of Ministers held on Monday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, during which ministers reviewed the draft law on approval of the 2026–2030 Development Plan.

The plan sets out the state's development orientations and objectives for the next five years and establishes a series of reforms and investment programmes aimed at achieving a balance between the requirements of economic growth and social and regional justice.

At the opening of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that the 2026–2030 Development Plan represents a pivotal national milestone that breaks with previous policies that led to social, economic, environmental and institutional imbalances.

It outlines the features of the next phase based on the state's national choices, making it possible to ensure a balanced and fair distribution of wealth among all Tunisian men and women, in line with the directives of President Kaïs Saïed.

She recalled that the plan benefited from close and continuous monitoring by the President throughout its preparation, particularly as it adopts, for the first time in Tunisia, a bottom-up approach that starts at the local level, then progresses to the regional and district levels before reaching the national level.

In this context, reports prepared by local councils, regional councils and territorial councils were consolidated in a manner consistent with the state's social and economic policy within the framework of national unity.

The objective is to establish a new development model that guarantees social justice and comprehensive, fair and balanced development, in line with citizens' aspirations and legitimate expectations.

The Prime Minister noted that the plan entrenches the social dimension as a permanent strategic choice of the state and seeks to achieve comprehensive and equitable economic and social integration, ensure balance among regions and territories and build a strong, resilient economy capable of withstanding rapid geopolitical shifts and the profound transformations taking place globally.

During the session, the Development Plan document was discussed. The document consists of three main sections covering general orientations, development objectives, territorial development and development policies.

Reports prepared by the elected councils highlighted a number of accumulated structural challenges and disparities in development indicators, amid a global environment undergoing multidimensional geostrategic transformations.

These include the accelerating pace of technological development, intensifying competition, fluctuating energy, food and raw material prices, as well as changes in labour markets.

These transformations require strategic choices capable of turning challenges into opportunities that ensure development justice, integrate various social groups and regions into the economic cycle, improve the structure of the economy and strengthen its resilience.

In light of these challenges, the 2026–2030 Development Plan includes a series of reforms and investment programmes based on major orientations aimed at ensuring coherence among development policies, strengthening the balance between economic growth requirements and social and regional justice and consolidating the social dimension as a permanent strategic choice of the state.

The plan's key strategic orientations include ensuring fair and inclusive social development by reducing poverty and vulnerability rates, strengthening social protection systems and guaranteeing equal opportunities in access to education, healthcare, employment and decent housing.

It also aims to achieve balanced territorial development and comprehensive, equitable economic and social integration among regions by reducing regional disparities and enhancing regional attractiveness.

These orientations also include strengthening the economic fabric and developing infrastructure by supporting high value-added sectors, promoting innovation and research, encouraging investment, and developing and building ports, roads and other essential facilities.

They further seek to achieve food, water and energy security and preserve a healthy environment through the sustainable management of water resources, enhanced energy independence, reduced pollution, environmental and biodiversity protection and the advancement of agricultural systems.

The plan also provides for the modernisation of the institutional framework and improved efficiency of public services through enhanced administrative performance, the development of the legislative and regulatory framework and the reform of public structures and institutions.

To ensure the implementation of the plan's objectives and adapt to future changes and possible developments, the document provides for a regular monitoring and evaluation system for development policies, programmes and projects.

This includes the preparation of an annual report within the framework of the economic balance sheet, as well as a mid-term evaluation report on the implementation of the plan.

The Cabinet also discussed a number of other draft laws and regulatory decrees included on the agenda.

Its deliberations covered the draft law approving the 2026–2030 Development Plan, as well as the various draft laws and regulatory decrees submitted to the Council.

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