Tunis - The Cabinet meeting, held on Saturday under chairmanship of Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, approved a set of measures regarding the progress of development project implementation nationwide.

These measures include the mandatory registration of all public projects on the project monitoring platform by all central and regional public bodies, and public establishments and institutions, alongside the continuous updating of data pertaining to each project.

They also encompass the development of an advanced early warning interface on the project monitoring platform, enabling the automated and proactive monitoring of stagnation indicators and potential risks that may affect project implementation.

This interface relies on the analysis of data relating to the progress of physical and financial execution, the evolution of public procurement processes, land status, and the rate of budget appropriation utilisation. This allows for immediate intervention to address issues without impacting project deadlines and costs, thereby ensuring the achievement of the desired development objectives.

The decisions also provide for the adoption of more efficient and flexible public procurement procedures for major public projects, which will help reduce deadlines for the preparation and award of contracts and limit futile procedural repetitions, while upholding the principles of transparency, competition, and sound management of public funds.

Furthermore, it includes efforts to improve the readiness of public projects prior to their programming for implementation, through the prior assessment of all technical, property-related, and financial aspects, as well as economic, social, and environmental feasibility, and their overall executability. This ensures that works proceed from their start date without any delay or interruption.

The Cabinet also approved strengthening prior oversight of contractors tasked with executing public projects, and evaluating and monitoring the performance of companies contracted by the State.

This will be based on indicators relating to technical competence, financial capacity, and actual track record of completion, in order to prevent the awarding of projects to entities incapable of fulfilling their contractual obligations and to mitigate the risks of delays during execution.

In her concluding remarks, the Prime Minister affirmed that the realisation of the objectives of the 2026-2030 Development Plan is closely linked to the effective implementation of the scheduled development projects and the rigorous monitoring of their ongoing field progress.

She pointed out the need to further step up efforts across all State structures to ensure the success of this crucial national undertaking, through the meticulous and continuous oversight by governors, in coordination with all officials at the central, regional, and local levels in all sectors, and the processing of files within the specified deadlines without delay.

It also requires finding timely solutions to any encountered difficulties, which will positively impact the upgrading of infrastructure and basic services, enhance the attractiveness of the regions for investment, create jobs, and improve the citizens' living conditions, in accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic and in meeting the aspirations of all Tunisians.

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