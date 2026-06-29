TUNIS – Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Thursday presented an economic assessment marked by improved growth indicators and renewed attractiveness for international investment.

Opening the 22nd edition of the Tunisia Investment Forum, held in Tunis on June 25-26 at the initiative of FIPA, the Prime Minister underlined the resilience of the national economy despite a complex global environment. She noted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate reached 2.6% in 2025, up from 1.4% in 2024. This improvement was mainly driven by the strong performance of the agricultural sector and manufacturing industries.

She also reported that foreign direct investment increased by more than 30% in 2025 compared with the previous year. "To date, the country hosts 4,296 foreign companies, representing a total investment volume of TND 53 billion," she said.

Tunisia is entering a pivotal phase with the launch of the 2026-2030 development plan, drafted through a participatory approach, she said. According to her, the plan is accompanied by major legislative reforms, including the full digitalisation of investment procedures through the launch of a new National Investment Platform, as well as revisions to legislation governing startups, foreign exchange, hydrocarbons and mining.

Particular emphasis has been placed on energy sovereignty, notably through the ELMED electricity interconnection project and the large-scale development of renewable energy.

Premier Zenzri further recalled the signing of five concession agreements aimed at producing 600 MW, with the national objective of integrating 35% renewable energy into the country's energy mix by 2030.

She also reaffirmed the strategic importance of Tunisia's human capital and technological innovation, particularly artificial intelligence, in enhancing overall competitiveness. "More than 7,000 engineers graduate each year, notably in cutting-edge fields such as data science. The advanced and smart services sector has become the main driver of recruitment, accounting for 59% of total jobs created," she said.

Efforts are also underway to improve customs, port and logistics services, as well as access to industrial land, she added.

The Prime Minister concluded by outlining a vision of an open Tunisia serving as an economic crossroads between Europe, Africa and the Arab world. The Forum, supported by the African Development Bank, reaffirms, according to her, the country's ambition to position itself as a strategic regional hub, notably through its integration into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

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