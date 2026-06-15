Tunis - Tunisia has a unique opportunity to diversify its export markets across Africa, building on its experience under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its strong trade links with Europe, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Wamkele Mene said on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing at the conclusion of a working visit to Tunisia, Mene said the visit aimed at strengthening cooperation, partnership and collaboration between the AfCFTA Secretariat and the Tunisian government, while also deepening engagement with the private sector, which he deemed “critical to the implementation of the Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

He said discussions held with government officials and private sector representatives over the past day and a half had been successful and covered opportunities available under the AfCFTA as well as challenges facing businesses seeking to expand across African markets.

Mene recalled that Tunisia was among the first countries to sign and ratify the AfCFTA agreement in 2020 and was one of seven countries that participated in the Guided Trade Initiative pilot programme launched in 2023.

He said the pilot initiative had provided valuable lessons on intra-African trade, its challenges and opportunities, adding that Tunisia's participation had been beneficial both for the government and the Secretariat.

According to Mene, the experience gained through the Guided Trade Initiative should now be expanded through greater engagement with the Tunisian private sector.

More than 66% of Tunisia's exports are directed to the European Union, "this situation also presents an opportunity to further diversify exports toward other African markets, including West Africa," he noted.

The AfCFTA chief also said: "It is a very important opportunity that we want to work together with the private sector to make sure that the economy and the export base are sufficiently diversified," he said.

He added that discussions with business representatives focused on several instruments designed to facilitate market access for companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

He highlighted the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund, established in partnership with Afreximbank and intended to support the implementation of the agreement. The fund has already been capitalised and made its first disbursement, he said.

Mene also referred to the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), a digital platform that enables payments in local currencies without the need to use a third currency.

He said the system can reduce transaction costs by up to 90% while allowing instantaneous payments between trading partners across the continent.

In addition, he cited digital platforms developed under the AfCFTA's trade digitisation initiative since 2020, aimed at improving business connectivity and providing market intelligence.

Mene said discussions with stakeholders had also highlighted several challenges affecting trade across Africa, including high transport and logistics costs, an annual infrastructure deficit estimated at USD 150 billion and the high cost of trade finance.

These constraints, he said, particularly affect small and medium-sized enterprises and young entrepreneurs seeking access to African markets.

He stressed that addressing these challenges would require joint efforts by governments, the private sector and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

"The continent of Africa is open for business for Tunisia beyond COMESA," Mene said, noting that Tunisia had already achieved success within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

He announced that the AfCFTA Secretariat and Tunisian authorities had agreed to develop a joint action plan with the Ministries of Trade and Foreign Affairs.

The plan will focus on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including collaboration on transport and logistics, development of trade corridors, private sector engagement and awareness-raising activities.

Mene said the action plan would remain simple, targeted and focused on enhancing trade and investment opportunities for Tunisia across the African continent.

He also noted that this was his fourth visit to Tunisia since his election in 2020 and announced that he would return later this month to participate in the Tunisia Investment Forum and again in December for a Tunisia-Africa business forum.

“These visits would help maintain the momentum of cooperation between the AfCFTA Secretariat, the Tunisian government and the private sector as implementation of the agreement advances,” he concluded.

AfCFTA’s Wamkele Mene is paying a working visit to Tunisia from June 10 to 13 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti. During the visit, he held talks with senior Tunisian officials and private sector representatives, including Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Abid and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti.

Discussions addressed ways to advance the implementation of the AfCFTA, enhance intra-African trade and investment, and strengthen cooperation between Tunisia and the AfCFTA Secretariat through a joint action plan focusing on trade facilitation, logistics and private sector engagement.

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