Arab Finance: Atlas for Investment and Food Industries logged consolidated net profit attributable to the parent of EGP 311,590 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus a net loss of EGP 7.851 million in the year-ago quarter, according to the financial results.

Standalone net profit after tax reached EGP 524,765 at the end of March 2026, compared to a loss of EGP 1.668 million in Q1 2025.

In 2025, the company incurred consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of EGP 7.813 million, up by 25.42% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 6.230 million.