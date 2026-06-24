Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company of Elsaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company declined by 50.15% to EGP 32.193 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 from EGP 64.593 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.044 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.089 in Q12 2025, while the operations revenues climbed to EGP 444.679 million from EGP 376.267 million.

Regarding the standalone business, the company generated net profits totaling EGP 28.222 million in the first three months of 2026, an annual drop from EGP 51.847 million.

Non-consolidated EPS dropped to EGP 0.035 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.063 in Q1 2025.

In 2025, Elsaeed Contracting logged consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company valued at EGP 83.875 million, down by 8.95% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 92.127 million